Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. BidaskClub cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

