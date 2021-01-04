Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $598,426.29 and $4.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00498074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

