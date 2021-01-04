Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of PFG opened at $49.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

