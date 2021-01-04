PRiVCY Market Capitalization Reaches $31,466.96 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $31,466.96 and approximately $34.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

