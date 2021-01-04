PRIZM Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $232,367.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00044145 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,756,019 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

