Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.45. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.