Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PROF opened at $20.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

