Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PRN traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$0.95. 73,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,135. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson purchased 39,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.