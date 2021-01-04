Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.96. 101,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 78,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 231.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

About Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.