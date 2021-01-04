Prometeus (PROM) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00007330 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

