Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.50

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 35473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$29.88 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

In other news, Director Peter Bernier acquired 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,987.87. Insiders have purchased a total of 201,199 shares of company stock worth $173,231 in the last three months.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

