Proton (XPR) Price Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Proton has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $7.91 million and $121,021.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,331,932,121 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

