ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $150,419.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

