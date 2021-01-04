ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $117,023.84 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 144.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market cap of $117,023.84 and $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00270577 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.07 or 0.01353718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001354 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,708,783 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

