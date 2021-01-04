Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 24.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

