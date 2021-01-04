PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.67 Million

Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $109.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $371.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $466.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,990 shares of company stock worth $53,452,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after buying an additional 506,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 397,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

