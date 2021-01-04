Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) & Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 5.75% 5.43% 3.08% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $39.02 billion 0.53 $6.20 billion $6.66 3.30 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 2.86 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributed and marketed its fuels through 1,863 filling stations. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

