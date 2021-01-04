PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $697,583.65 and $113,880.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00258646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00535395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051014 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

