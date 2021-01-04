PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last three months.

Shares of PUBM opened at $29.15 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.