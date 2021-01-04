PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

