PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.
