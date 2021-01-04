PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

In related news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

