Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.