Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 390294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.