Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Reaches $339,781.04

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006698 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $339,781.04 and approximately $6,912.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00320589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00528731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

