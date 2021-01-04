Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NOG stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

