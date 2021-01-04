QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $259,646.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.