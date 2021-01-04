QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $218,670.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00317895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00527335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

