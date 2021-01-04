Qredit Trading 46.5% Higher This Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

