Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0049

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Qredit has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000246 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

