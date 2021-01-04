Qtum Price Reaches $2.50 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $243.66 million and $489.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,047,984 coins and its circulating supply is 97,528,564 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

