Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0259 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $835,229.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

