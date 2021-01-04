Quark Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $379.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

