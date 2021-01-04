QuarkChain Achieves Market Cap of $34.42 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $34.42 million and $3.83 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $32.15 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.