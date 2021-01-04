Quasarcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $23,784.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 171.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.