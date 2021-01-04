Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Trading Down 8.5%

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 160,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 44,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$89.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

