Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

