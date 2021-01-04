R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 10.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,892,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,141,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

