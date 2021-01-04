R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 10.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,892,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,141,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The company has a market cap of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
