R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.33

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

