Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,334 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

