RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the average volume of 488 call options.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,393. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

