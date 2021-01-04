Rally (RLY) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Rally has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $139,483.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

