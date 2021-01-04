RAMP (RAMP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $896,917.00

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $896,917.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,353,039 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

