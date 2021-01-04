Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $15.19. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 114.5%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

