Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNGR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

