Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 495,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,181 shares of company stock worth $5,074,755. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

