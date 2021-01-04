Rapids Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

