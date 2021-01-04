Rapidz (RPZX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,874.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $18,874.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

