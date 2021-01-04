Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $105.05 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,840,405,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

