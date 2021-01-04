Raymond James Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.