Raymond James Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to $18.50

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.50 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WJXFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Wajax stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. Wajax has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

